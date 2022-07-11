How to keep cats cool during a heatwave – 6 ways to keep your cat safe

Use pet-friendly sun cream

According to the Blue Cross, cats are prone to sunburn, particularly pale or hairless breeds such as Sphynx cats, or those which are light in colour such as ginger or white cats.

The PDSA explained protecting cats from sunburn is “vital”, as it can lead to a skin cancer called Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Keeping your cat safe is easy to do using pet-friendly sun-block, which can be purchased from most pet retail stores.

If you are concerned about using sun cream on your cat, it is best to keep them indoors when the sun is at its strongest, between 11am and 3pm.