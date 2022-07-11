Howard Stern health: Radio host feared he was ‘going to die’ after mysterious growth

Although it wasn’t cancer, it certainly was a scare for the presenter. He started to assess his life during the interview with the Hollywood Reporter – such as how he had treated his family – including his ex-wife Alison Berns who left him and his three girls in 1999.

“I’m at a place now where I am trying to figure out how to spend the rest of my life, however long that might be,” he added.

The incident also encouraged him to write his first book in two decades, Howard Stern Comes Again – which included transcripts from his interviews.

The cancer scare isn’t the only health issue Stern has spoken about. He also shared on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show that he struggles with OCD and anger.

