Insiders Can’t Stop Gushing About Chris Rock’s New Relationship With Lake Bell

Chris Rock and Lake Bell have a lot in common — beyond being celebrities. An industry source disclosed that they share intelligence and a sense of humor, per People. How does this manifest? Apparently, the two don’t take themselves too seriously. The source told the outlet, “They create a storm of laughter when together and both are real people.” Another insider told Hollywood Life, “Things are progressing. They have a lot of friends in common and she’s one of the funniest people ever, so they’re a great match.”

People were quick to comment on this new romance via replies on Twitter, and there was a wide range of reactions. One person was not up to speed with the stand-up comedian’s relationship status. They tweeted, “I thought Chris Rock was married? Am I wrong?” Fans jumped in and set the record straight. Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock but the two divorced in 2016.

Some people haven’t gotten over the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars scandal and are carrying over the drama. One person replied, “KEEP MY WIFES NAME…” in reference to when Smith retaliated at Rock about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, saying “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth.” Another user wrote, “Has he recovered from The Slap, yet? Anyone know?”

Someone even challenged the relationship rumors, saying, “They can’t just be hanging out?” Hmm, this appears to be more than a platonic dynamic. Stay tuned.