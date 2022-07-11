‘I’ve got a big mouth’ Ncuti Gatwa shares why Dr Who bosses are keeping him in the dark

Sex Education star and soon to play everyone’s favorite doctor, Ncuti Gatwa isn’t to be trusted with the finer details. He revealed he knows nothing of his new role as Dr Who writers fear he won’t be able to keep their secrets.
The up-and-coming actor was crowned the 14th Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series last May but he still doesn’t know what will be in store for his time in the TARDIS.
Following in the footsteps of Jodie Whittaker, Ncuti shared his excitement at the new challenge and maintained he couldn’t wait to start working on the project.
He said at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards red carpet: “I’m raring to go, super, super excited.
“I know nothing about the Doctor, it’s being kept very under wraps. They know I’ve got a big mouth, they don’t tell me anything.”
READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes speaks out on ITV return ‘Have to be an apology’
During the chat he did, however, let one detail slip.
The Doctor’s costume has always been an iconic element of the individual characters and the casting of Ncuti brings with it the chance for the actor to bring his own style to the role.
The Sex Education star revealed he would have a big say in the designing of the trademark look and whilst being careful to restrain himself from spoilers, said it was guaranteed to be “exciting”.
Ncuti is not the only one ecstatic about his new opportunity.
With a promise of a spectacular 2023, fans can only assume that’s when we will see the new take on The Doctor come to life.
Before a new era begins, the old one has to end and Jodie Whittaker’s last Doctor dance is set to be memorable.
Pegged to air in October, the untitled finale episode will be a record-breaking 90 minutes long.
Keeping a tight lid on the storyline, Russell made it clear he wanted to send Jodie off properly before focusing on his new appointment in the 14th Doctor seat.
As per tradition, fans are already expecting the new Time Lord to appear in the epic finale alongside Jodie, to carry out the “regeneration” of one incarnation to the next.
The appointment of a new face to the franchise sent the rumour mill whirling as expected with names like Hugh Grant and David Tennant thrown into the pot.
While a return of the old guard may have pleased a few, fans are excited to see the charisma and flair Ncuti has the potential to pump into this character.
Catch up on the most recent episodes of Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer.
Source link