‘I’ve got a big mouth’ Ncuti Gatwa shares why Dr Who bosses are keeping him in the dark

Sex Education star and soon to play everyone’s favorite doctor, Ncuti Gatwa isn’t to be trusted with the finer details. He revealed he knows nothing of his new role as Dr Who writers fear he won’t be able to keep their secrets.

The up-and-coming actor was crowned the 14th Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series last May but he still doesn’t know what will be in store for his time in the TARDIS.

Following in the footsteps of Jodie Whittaker, Ncuti shared his excitement at the new challenge and maintained he couldn’t wait to start working on the project.

He said at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards red carpet: “I’m raring to go, super, super excited.

“I know nothing about the Doctor, it’s being kept very under wraps. They know I’ve got a big mouth, they don’t tell me anything.”

