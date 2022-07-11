Man Utd chiefs Arnold and Murtough spotted in Barcelona with De Jong transfer close

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough were spotted in Barcelona on Monday as talks over Frenkie de Jong accelerate. The pair met Mateu Alemany, Rafa Yuste and Jordi Cruyff at the start of a potentially mammoth week in the saga.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero took to his Twitch and Twitter to confirm Arnold and Murtough’s presence in Spain. He claims they had a meeting at Barcelona’s offices with Alemany, Yuste and Cruyff and shared Jijantes footage of them leaving Restaurante Triton.

Romero added that United figures travelled to Barcelona to clarify their intentions – they want a De Jong ‘yes or yes’. With the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder returning to the club for pre-season this week, significant developments over his future could be in store.

Barcelona are set to give De Jong the opportunity to remain at Camp Nou if he’s willing to take a major pay cut, but the La Liga giants will likely sanction his sale if that option’s off the table. Arnold and Murtough’s visit to the city could indicate that the transfer is in its final stages and Erik ten Hag is closing on his priority target.

