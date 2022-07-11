Marina Borzhemskaya admitted how the relationship of children with her ex-husband Vyacheslav Uzelkov has changed – The Times Hub

According to Politeka.net, a popular TV star, blogger and expert of the show “ Marina Borzhemska, who recently left Ukraine for Israel, spoke about her relationship with her husband. The comment was made in an interview for “Zirkovy Shlyakhu”.

She noted that she never forbade her ex-husband Vyacheslav Uzelkov to see the children.

“My children have a mobile phone – you can call them, you can meet them and have a good time. You can ask them, “how are you, how to help you, advise you something, let me teach you something”. He can do whatever he wants with his children. There are no prohibitions and barriers”, – she admitted.

At the same time, Marina Borzhemskaya noted that their children, Olivia and Robert, recently met with their father and only spent an hour together. ” alt = “Marina Borzhemskaya admitted how the relationship of children with her ex-husband Vyacheslav Uzelkov has changed” />

“ That is, living in fact in the same yard in recent months, they met only once. Therefore, I believe that thinking about your children or doing something about it – they are two different components. I don’t want to talk bad about him, because he is the father of my children. But I see that they have no desire to meet with him very often. Even after the last meeting with him, they came without mood”, – added by Marina Borzhemskaya.