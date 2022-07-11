McNeese Women’s Tennis Earns ITA Honors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – McNeese women’s tennis team has earned the 2022 Division I Women’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”) All-Academic Team distinction, the organization announced earlier today.

The Cowgirls are one of 250 women’s programs to be recognized. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale), all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.

In addition, four Cowgirls (Natalia Ballo, Ariane Monello Sanchis, Matilde Mulatero, Carlotta Romito) were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

