Meghan Markle bought her favourite jewel and added special message – ‘I totally splurged’

It is known the Royal Family have a luxurious watch collection and some of the most valuable pieces have been passed down for generations. It is believed Meghan Markle has two favourite designs: one which belonged to Princess Diana and another one she bought herself.

Meghan Markle’s favourite watches are believed to be her Cartier Tank and her Cartier Tank Française.

The Duchess of Sussex always chooses these designs for public appearances complementing her elegant looks.

However, Meghan is also seen in more casual outfits away from the red carpet also donning the watches.

Meghan reportedly bought her first Cartier Tank as a gift to herself.

