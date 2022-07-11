Metaverse meets Make-up with new E.l.f. collection – Global Cosmetics News

THE WHAT? E.l.f. Cosmetics has announced the launch of a new collection, Game Up, which combines the gaming world and metaverse with make-up and skin care.

THE DETAILS The limited edition eight-piece collection comprises an eyeliner, setting mist, face mask, eye cream, eyeshadow palette, lip gloss mask, nail polish kit and beauty booster kit and is designed to address gamers’ beauty needs both before, during and after their session.

The collection will be sold via E.l.f’s website as well as at Target stores and Shoppers Drug Mart. Each product contains a secret code that can be redeemed for bonus points, gift cards and more by E.l.f’s Beauty Squad members.

THE WHY? Patrick O’Keefe, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications at E.l.f. Beauty, explains, “E.l.f. was an early adopter in beauty on Twitch. We want to uplift and empower all creators in the gaming world through inclusivity, positivity, and accessibility. We are excited to continue to break boundaries at the intersections of entertainment, gaming and beauty.”