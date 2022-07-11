Nancy Mitchell (80) of Newton



Published on July 11 2022 8:33 am

Nancy Mitchell, age 80, died on June 28, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years; Clyde Kenneth Mitchell, and her five children; Michael David (Lori) Mitchell of Albertville, Alabama, Steven Paul (Renee) Mitchell of Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert Christopher (Kimberly) Mitchell of Sun Prairie, Wisconson, Sona Sue (Andre) Filosi of Las Vegas, Nevada and Anna Marie (Dan) Dyer of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and her sister Sandra (Leon) Bailey of Robinson, Illinois and brother-in-law Robert Lee Moulic of Bloomington, Illinois; Fourteen grandchildren Charles Daneel Mitchell, Angelina Flores, Jennifer (Scott) Avalar, Jake (Jamie) Padilla, Noah Mitchell, Liam Mitchell, Jude Mitchell, Katherine Holley, Karlee Holley, Hannah Holley, Alayna Butwinick, Emily Butwinick, Mitchell Dyer, and Stephen Dyer and many wonderfully loved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Pauline Baker, and sisters Janet Baker and Judith Moulic.

Although Nancy held various jobs throughout her life including running a child care in Los Alamos, New Mexico, owning and managing her own clothing store for women and children’s apparel, working at a shipping company handling imports and exports in Las Vegas, Nevada, working in a furniture store, and working as a slot club attendant at the South Point Hotel and Casino (everyone called her “Smiley” there), the greatest job she ever held was that of wife and mother. She dedicated her time and energy to raise all her children to become adults she was incredibly proud of. She was able to see them all find love and create families of their own which brought her the added joy of being a Grandmother.

Nancy was a member of a number of organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Nancy was proud to be a Charter Member of the Green Valley United Methodist Church in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed researching genealogy, learning new and old recipes, sewing, teaching Sunday School, attending Bible Study, gardening her flowers and vegetables, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved the color RED and wore it most of the time. She also had a love affair with Caramel Frappuccino’s with extra caramel drizzle and whip cream from Starbucks. She would often try and convince different people to get her one – which ended in a family meeting, so we were all on the same page that her “Starbuck” day was only Fridays. Nancy was an honest and fair woman who was not a drinker (although we did try to convince her to have a glass once in a while because even Jesus drank wine) not a smoker and kept her language as classy as she was.

Nancy was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She did not have a charity that she regularly donated to, but she loved to support her local PBS station as it offered educational programming to children and older adults along with clean entertainment for all to enjoy!

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 10:00am at Crain Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Funeral Services will directly follow and begin at 11:00am. Burial will be in the Hunt Cemetery in Yale, Illinois.

Memorial may be made to the local Public Broadcasting Service. Online condolences may be shared by clicking here.