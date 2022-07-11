Netflix Reportedly Kills Vince McMahon Documentary Following New Abuse Allegation

Plans for a Netflix documentary about WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon have been scrapped following new abuse allegations from a former employee.

As reported by Denise Salcedo of Fightful, the McMahon documentary project was pulled from Netflix’s programming spreadsheet after the Wall Street Journal reported the WWE boss’ suppression of sexual misconduct allegations through hush-money payments. The documentary project was said to be “deep” in post-production with several talent interviews having been filmed in the past several months and millions spent on it. It’s unknown if the documentary will be completed in the future and shopped to other streaming platforms and television networks.

Last June, the WWE Board of Directors investigated McMahon for sexual misconduct after it was a $3 million settlement between the WWE boss and a female employee was reported. The board began its investigation in April after discovering emails from an acquaintance of the ex-employee. According to the WSJ, the board eventually “unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE.” The latest allegation suggests McMahon made payouts to four women and “agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, an amount far larger than previously known.”





Since the story broke, the McMahon scandal revived other past allegations of sexual misconduct. Former WWE alum Leonard Inzitari came forward to corroborate a story about the company’s first female referee Rita Chatterton, who accused McMahon of rape in 1986. “She looks at me and bursts out in tears,” said Inzitari. When asked what happened, Inzitari says she mentioned being in McMahon’s limo. “Lenny, he took his penis out,” Inzitari remembers Chatterton saying. “He kinda forced my head down there, and I made it known I wasn’t interested in doing that.”





Though Chatterton remained with the company after the incident, she decided to come forward with the story after the death of her parents. Despite getting mainstream coverage in 1992 on such shows as Now It Can Be Told and The Geraldo Rivera Show, Chatterton’s story fell on deaf ears. Additionally, McMahon and his wife Linda filed a lawsuit against Chatterton, claiming she was conspiring with other disgruntled former WWE employees with “numerous tortious acts with the intent of inflicting severe emotional distress upon Plaintiffs, including the fabrication of a false accusation of rape against Plaintiff Vincent McMahon.”





McMahon stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE in June due to the misconduct investigation. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, was named interim CEO while the elder McMahon has pledged to fully cooperate with the board’s investigation.

Source: Twitter, WSJ