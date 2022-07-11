Novak Djokovic’s wife bites back at claims Wimbledon winner is ‘anti-vax poster boy’

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena has bitten back at claims which label the Wimbledon champion as an anti-vax poster boy. Djokovic lifted his 21st Grand Slam trophy on Sunday as he overcame Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win the Wimbledon title.

Djokovic was at the centre of a media frenzy at the start of the year when he was banned from the Australian Open and deported from Down Under after issues relating to his COVID-19 vaccination status. The Serbian has refused to protect himself against the virus and is now set to miss the US Open later this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in the United States.

Following Djokovic’s success at the All England Club, No Challenges Remaining podcast host Ben Rothenberg took to Twitter to post an update on the 35-year-old’s potential tennis schedule.

“Unless there is a swift change in US immigration law, #Wimbledon will be Djokovic’s last Grand Slam event of the year,” Rothenberg wrote. “US requires vaccination for foreigners to enter, and Djokovic has firmly said he has ruled out getting vaccinated, entrenching himself as an anti-vax posterboy.”

