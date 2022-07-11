Own a Kindle? There’s never been a better time to upgrade your ereader





Amazon has slashed the prices of all its ereaders ahead of Prime Day 2022 this week. Kindles are available for as low as £34.99, with models such as the Kindle with a front light, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis available for the best price ever. These deals have gone live ahead of Prime Day 2022 and end at 12am on Wednesday July 13, so time is running out if you want to grab one of these bargains.

The deals are exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers, but you can sign up to an Amazon Prime free trial to get access to the deals today. If you’re after a Kindle ereader click here to head to the Amazon website to go through all the deals available. You can also find details on some of the Kindle deals running right now below… Kindle with built-in front light (With Ads) – WAS £69.99, NOW £34.99 – SAVE £35

Kindle Paperwhite (With Ads) – WAS £129.99, NOW £84.99 – SAVE £45



Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (Without Ads) – WAS £179.99, NOW £134.99 – SAVE £45

Kindle Oasis – WAS £229.99, NOW £159.99 – SAVE £70

Kindle Kids – WAS £99.99, NOW £49.99 – SAVE £50

Bundles are also available with throw in a cover and power adaptor for the Kindle of your choice. And with any of the Kindles listed online you can also get three months worth of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free.

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service which offers access to over a million ebooks, as well as thousands of Audible audiobooks and subscriptions to popular newsagent magazines. Kindle Unlimited usually costs £7.99 a month so this extra freebie offers an additional saving of almost £24. If you opt for a free Kindle Unlimited subscription when purchasing a Kindle just be aware auto-renew kicks in after your three month free trial is up. So make sure you cancel your subscription before then if you don’t want to continue using the service.