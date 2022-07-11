Paul Nicholls health: EastEnders star faced ‘deep depression’ and addiction after stroke





The 43-year-old soap star is well-remembered for his role as schizophrenic Joe Wicks in EastEnders – a portrayal that saw him praised widely by viewers. The actor, known by some fans as “pin-up Paul”, tragically quit the show back in 1997 after a breakdown during alcohol and drug addiction. After his exit, he managed to wean out substances from his life without entering rehab. But in recent years, his issues returned with vengeance.

Nicholls relapsed on his addiction after suffering a stroke back in 2019 that caused him to have a breakdown. He was struck by the stroke after returning from a traumatic trip in Thailand which saw him endure a motorcycle crash that reportedly left him with cholera, malaria, dengue fever, and other infections. At the theatre back at home, where he was rehearsing for the show Rain Main as Dustin Hoffman’s character, he collapsed and woke up 16 hours later. Talking about the ordeal with The Sun in May last year, he said: “I knew what had happened straight away. READ MORE: High cholesterol signs: The sensation in your foot that puts you at risk of ‘amputation’

“The right side of my body was paralysed, I knew it was a stroke. I managed to get upstairs and ring an ambulance.” According to Nicholls, when he reached the hospital he was told he still had “traces” from his Thailand infections in his blood. Studies have found that viral and bacterial infections can bump up the risk of stroke by causing the arteries to become blocked up by fat and cholesterol, known as atherosclerosis.

Nicholls added: “I have fear, which most addicts do. But I can get to a year clean again and work again.” The star is set to join the cast of a new high school drama on BBC iPlayer next year. Phoenix Rise, set in the West Midlands, will follow a group of teens taking their first steps into mainstream education after being excluded. Drug addiction can harm you and those around you, so it is important that you seek help as soon as possible if you are having problems with drugs. Narcotics Anonymous is available at 0300 999 1212.