Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer: How the Big 3 dominate men’s tennis & the road to GOAT | Tennis News – Times of India

When Novak Djokovic lost the first set of the Wimbledon men’s singles final vs Nick Kyrgios on Sunday there must have been many tennis fans across the world who felt, for the briefest of moments, that an upset could be on the cards.But the way Djokovic bounced right back to win the next three sets and clinch his fourth straight title at SW19 and his seventh overall was another reminder of just how much the ‘Big 3’ dominate men’s tennis. Only Federer , with eight titles, is ahead now of Djokovic on the list of most men’s singles titles won at Wimbledon.With his title win on Sunday Djokovic became the sole second place holder on the list of most Grand Slam singles titles won in the men’s game. He now has 21 Grand Slam titles, one behind Rafael Nadal (22) and one ahead of Roger Federer (20).That in other words means that Nadal, Djokovic and Federer – just between the three of them – hold as many as 63 men’s singles Grand Slam titles. And that is a mind boggling figure.Here’s a quick look via a graphic of just how much these three have dominated the men’s game since Federer won his first Wimbledon title in 2003.

The above graphic is also a reminder of the sheer longevity of these three players, especially Federer and Nadal. While Federer won his first Grand Slam way back in 2003 (Wimbledon) – 19 years ago, Nadal won his first Slam title in 2005 (French Open) – 17 years ago. Djokovic’s first Slam title was the 2008 Australian Open – 14 years ago.

So who is the greatest of all time in the Men’s game? While that debate rages on, a look at which player has dominated which Slam the most could be a helpful guide in determining who you choose as your Greatest of all time (GOAT).

Here’s a quick look at who in the Big 3 has won which Slam the most number of times vis-à-vis other all-time greats like Pete Sampras (14 Grand Slam titles), Bjorn Borg (11 Grand Slam titles), Jimmy Conors (8 Grand Slam titles), Ivan Lendl (8 Grand Slam titles) and Andre Agassi (8 Grand Slam titles):