Remembering the life of Martha Laderer 1927 – 2022

Martha Jane Zimmer Laderer, 94, of Conneaut Lake, passed peacefully away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 23, 1927 in Emporium, PA, a daughter of Carl Robert and Martha Olive Ellis Zimmer.

After she graduated from Emporium High School in 1945 and summa cum laude from Allegheny College in 1948, Martha married Edward Humphrey Laderer of Meadville on September 11, 1948.

She is survived by her husband, Edward; and five caring children, Harry (Marian) of Huntersville, NC, Ed (Amy) of Lakeland, FL, Laura (Terry) Hartford of Pittsburgh, Marcy (Dave) Thomas of Blairsville, GA, and John (Jinny) of Babson Park, FL; 13 grandchildren (Ryan, Johnny, Ned, Leslie, T, Mike, Colin, Gabby, EJ, Jacob, Ally, Kayli and Mary) and 7 great-grandchildren (Annalies, Micah, Ellis, Benson, Lawrence, Johnny and Emery).

Two brothers, C. Robert Zimmer and Dr. Frederick E. Zimmer, and her sister, Mary Zimmer Brandt, preceded her in death.

When not busy raising five children, attending hundreds of swim meets, and working as the program director at the YWCA, she researched the family genealogy. She traveled the United States and Europe and eventually published two books detailing the Laderer and Zimmer family roots.

However, to the very end, her most precious time was spent with family members whom she loved “more than the sun, the moon, and the stars.” We could not have asked for a better wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother or role model. She will be greatly missed by her family.

There will be no public viewing or funeral per her request.

