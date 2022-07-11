Santander issues scam warning after a plethora of Britons receive suspicious and ‘dodgy’ t





Several Britons took to Twitter over the weekend to flag to Santander a “suspicious text” they had supposedly received from the bank. Twitter user @Savva2 tweeted Santander’s UK Help Twitter team last week with a screenshot of the message he had received asking whether it was a scam. @Savva2 stated that he believed it was as he did not have an account with Santander. The message had also come from a mobile number.

The text message read: “Santander – Sorry we could not log you into your Santander online banking due to security reasons. “If this attempt was NOT, you visit : app-logon-security.com”. Santander confirmed that it was indeed a scam and asked if it could be forwarded to the bank’s fraud team. Several other Twitter users also began to receive the same style of text message with many describing the messages as “looking dodgy”.

After verifying that the message was a scam, one user thanked the bank for its quick response. She then informed them that she had deleted the message and blocked the number it was from. Santander said: “No problem, as long as you didn’t click on any links, you can disregard the message.” The bank reiterated in all of its interactions with customers that it would “never send anything containing links”.

Impersonation scams are on the rise, according to the finance industry trade association UK Finance there were more than 30,000 cases in the first half of 2021. These cases involved losses totalling £129million. An investigation by the consumer group Which? found that the most common examples of scam texts usually warn a person about adding a device or payee, a new card or logging in. The warning is an attempt to lure the victim into clicking a URL to notify Santander if it wasn’t you.

By clicking the URL a person would be taken to a copy-cat Santander log-in page where people are then told to fill out details that scammers would harvest to use for a second scam at a later date. This would usually consist of a phone call from the scammer pretending to be from a trusted company claiming that money needed to be moved from the victim’s bank account. Another Twitter user @Gemmawb proved this tactic by tweeting that she had just almost fallen for the scam and included the phone number that the scammer had used. She also praised Santander’s customer service team for the help that they had given her. She said: “The phone number of the person who has just tried to defraud me on the phone.! Claiming I had been hacked.! “I have dealt with your customer service team who were brilliant.! Be aware people..tried to hack into my internet and everything.”