Someone Built A Topgolf In The Horizon Worlds Metaverse – VRScout

Meta’s social VR metaverse Horizon Worlds features no shortage of unique worlds to visit and games to play, most of which are created by the community using a robust suite of in-game creator tools. So far we’ve seen everything from interactive theme parks and live comedy shows to multi-person escape rooms and even a virtual court system.

While perusing the metaverse this weekend we stumbled across yet another gem of a world, one that recreates the golf driving range game Topgolf using only the aforementioned creator tools. This includes everything from automatically scored drives to a paid VIP section and every amenity in between.

For those unfamiliar, Topgolf is a popular driving range experience in which players hit electronically tracked golfballs into dartboard-like targets located on the field. From their personal booth, players can choose from a variety of arcade games with different rules and objectives. There’s also food, alcohol; pretty much everything you need for an enjoyable day at the driving range.

While not quite as satisfying as the real thing, META GOLF is a respectable attempt at bringing the Topgolf experience to life in Horizon Worlds. The two-story virtual venue features multiple pods equipped with interactive golf balls and drivers. You can hit balls into targets and compete against other players for the highest score on a global leaderboard or kick back and enjoy some tunes on the jukebox.

For those seeking a premium golfing experience, there is the option to purchase access to an exclusive VIP room for $19.99. That said if you’re willing to spend real money on a VR golf game we recommend saving up an additional $9.99 and picking up GOLF+, a more complex golf experience built with the support of Topgolf.

