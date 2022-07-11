Categories
Entertainment

This new Netflix movie just hit No. 2 — and it’s 94% on Rotten Tomatoes


Prime Day deals may be upon us, but not even a big sale can halt the cogs of the great streaming machine. The latest movie to shoot up the Netflix charts is animated feature The Sea Beast, which ends its debut weekend in the number 2 slot.

The Karl Urban-led movie is proving to be a hit with audiences and critics alike. The movie is currently rocking a 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), while audiences have given it an equally solid 92%. And unlike Urban’s other big streaming project, The Boys, this is something the whole family can enjoy.

What is The Sea Beast about? 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.