Toledo Cheese Days Tennis Tournament Swings Back for First Time Since 2019

By The Chronicle staff

Early July is the time of two captivating tennis tournaments: Wimbledon and the tournament at Toledo Cheese Days.

Signora Armstrong has been running the tournament during Cheese Days since 1988.

Every July, the black courts at Toledo High Schools host players of all skill levels for the tournament: except in 2020 and 2021. Cheese Days were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the tournament was canceled in 2021 while construction was taking place at the high school.

The courts this weekend saw their first action in years. Now resurfaced and repainted with brand new nets beside the brand new Toledo High School, the campus was a sight to behold in the summer sun. Besides plastic trophies, players at the Cheese Days tennis tournament play completely for fun.

Following are results of the championship matches:

Men’s Doubles 6-2, 6-1

• First place: Maury Ray and Tom Anderson

• Second place: Barry Rinehart and Bruce Kissler

Men’s Singles 6- 2, 6-1

• First place: James Han

• Second place: Adam Sanford

Women’s Doubles 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 match tie breaker

• First place: Isabel Vander Stoep and Emma Lund

• Second place: Rene Ketchum and Shelly O’Neil

Mixed Doubles 6-0, 6-4

• First place: Isabel and J. Vander Stoep

• Second place: Viviana and Alec Ibanez