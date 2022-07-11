Virgin Media customers get a FREE Xbox this week – how to claim yours

Fancy a shiny new console tucked under your TV? Virgin Media already has a bunch of best deals but the firm just revived a market-leading offer that’s giving some customers the chance to grab an Xbox Series S without paying a penny for the privilege.

This blockbuster deal is available to new users who sign up for certain broadband and TV plans including the Bigger bundle + Movies bundle and Ultimate Volt bundle. Once Virgin has confirmed the contract, a new Xbox Series S will then be popped in the post.

It’s a good offer as this latest gaming device usually costs £299. If you weren’t already aware, the Xbox Series S includes a compact design, powerful processor and 500GB of storage along with full access to Microsoft’s Games Pass.

This subscription service lets users play over 100 premium titles including FIFA, Halo, Forza and Flight Simulator. You can read our full Xbox Series S review here

