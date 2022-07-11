Categories
Vladimir Putin’s Plan A failed, but his revised theory of victory is coming into view


All wars, the longer they drag on, evolve in their conduct.

As the belligerents commit more resources, suffer gains and losses of people and territory, and interact with each other, they adapt their objectives. As war objectives evolve, so too must the strategies to achieve them.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, however, Russia has maintained a singular objective. The objective Putin seeks is the subjugation of the Ukrainian people, and the extinguishment of their sovereignty. This is what Putin described in his pre-invasion eve speech.

This objective was slightly muddled in the wake of Putin’s May 9 Victory Day speech, where he focused just on the Donbas region. But more recently though, Putin has been “back on message”.



