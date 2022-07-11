Why Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding ring – but Kate does

The Royal British Legion then presented the Queen with another nugget of Welsh gold in 1981, which was used for subsequent royal wedding rings.

Kate wears her Welsh gold wedding ring alongside her famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which previously belonged to William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duchess has also been spotted wearing a third ring on her finger in recent years.

Kate’s slim diamond band was thought to have been gifted to her by William to celebrate the birth of their baby boy, Prince George, in 2013.