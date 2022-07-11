Women’s Basketball to Travel to Boston College for ACC/B1G Challenge – Rutgers University Athletics

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers women’s basketball team will travel to Boston College on Wednesday Nov. 30, as part of the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, it was announced Monday. Game time and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
ACC home games will be shown on either the ACC Network, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN), or one of the ESPN networks.
The Scarlet Knights and Eagles have met 24 times previously with Rutgers holding a 14-10 edge over their former Big East rivals. Last meeting in 2012, Rutgers will be seeking its first win at the Hoag Basketball Pavilion since 2005. The Scarlet Knights are 2-5 all-time in the ACC/B1G event, which is now in its 15th year overall, predating Rutgers’ entrance into the Big Ten for the 2014-15 season.
2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Illinois at Pitt
Ohio State at Louisville
Syracuse at Purdue
Virginia at Penn State
Wake Forest at Minnesota
Rutgers at Boston College
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Northwestern at Duke
Michigan at Miami
Maryland at Notre Dame
North Carolina at Indiana
Nebraska at Virginia Tech
NC State at Iowa
Florida State at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Michigan State
Source link