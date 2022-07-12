4-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by vehicle: FWC

A young female panther was struck and killed by a vehicle in Collier County. In total this year, 16 of the 18 Florida panther deaths were a result of car collisions.

The remains of the 4-year-old panther were found on Immokalee Road, south of Wild Turkey Drive, on Saturday.

Among the 16 panther deaths due to vehicle crashes: seven were in Collier County, three in Hendry County, three in Glades County, and one in Polk County.

The other two panther deaths – a 2-month-old and a 5-month-old panther – occurred in Collier County, but their cause of death is unknown, reports the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Back in the 1970s the panther population had plummets to about three dozen. Now, it is estimated to be more than 200. Conservationists are trying to protect as much green space as possible. The Nature Conservancy, a worldwide organization, is responsible for protecting more than a million acres alone.

They are also trying to develop wildlife corridors so that panthers and other critters are able to safely travel from one area to the next without risking the danger of roads and highways.

Last year, the majority of Florida panther deaths were due to vehicle crashes.

Wildlife officials recorded a total of 27 panther deaths. According to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 21 panthers – one as young as four months old – died after they were struck by a vehicle.