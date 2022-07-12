62 Things You Totally Forgot Happened In The Weirdly Wonderful Summer Of 2000

Let’s travel back 22 years ago to the summer of 2000…
First and foremost, Destiny’s Child started out the summer as four…
…and they ended the summer as three.
Joey Fatone was in his Ronald McDonald-era.
And Lance Bass was apparently dating this lady.
This was fashion.
Fashion was also reflective bicycle tape on leather clothing.
And here’s what that looked like with flash because I know you wondering too.
NSYNC were constantly dressed as marionettes.
Really, the marionettes were a really big deal.
And here’s Jimmy Fallon making fun of them for it.
It was also the summer of the bandana, I just thought I should point that out.
In the summer of 2000, Dwayne Johnson was known only as The Rock.
Really, he was just a wrestler.
All he ever did was raise his eyebrow….
…and scream, “Do you smell what the Rock is cooking?!”
Oh, and here he is at the 2000 Republican National Convention.
In the summer of 2000, Britney Spears invented the Eiffel Tower.
Joey Fatone sandwiched himself between then-couple Diddy and Jennifer Lopez.
Justin Timberlake was, well, Justin Timberlake.
And there were robot dog competitions.
No, really, those were robot dogs playing a game of soccer.
In the summer of 2000, we were all jealous of those TRL studio computers.
Mandy Moore had that flipped out hair trend.
Nick and Jessica were still dating.
Joey Fatone accosted them.
And Jennifer Lopez fans were going wild for her On The 6 CD.
In the summer of 2000 we were all about our No Strings Attached CDs.
Mandy Moore, Eve, LFO, and Tommy Hilfiger hung out.
And Britney proudly displayed her Choice Hottie surfboard.
In the summer of 2000, they really tried to market us these bubblegum CDs.
Christina Aguilera was really into crimped hair.
Wilmer Valderrama dressed for prom at the Teen Choice Awards.
And Sisqo, Pink, and Tyrese were fast friends.
In the summer of 2000, Tom Green rubbed Sisqo’s head while holding a coffee maker.
Steve Jobs presented the Holy Bible.
The girlies were living.
Seriously, truly living.
And Britney Spears photobombed Vitamin C.
I see ya, B!
In the summer of 2000, the TRL studios had those sick flatscreen TVs.
The boys from O-Town were on the set of All My Children for some reason.
Tom and Nicole were still married.
And Brad and Jen just got married.
RIP to them…as a couple.
The summer of 2000 was all about Jonathan Lipnicki and Stuart Little.
Verne Troyer and Mike Myers were buds.
And apparently Verne Troyer did this photo shoot with a convertible and two *sexy* ladies.
It was a whole thing.
Sex and the City had their third season premiere in the summer of 2000.
Pre-Che Diaz <3
And Sarah Jessica Parker really was all about that fashion icon life
The first season of Survivor was premiering in the summer of 2000.
Halle Berry gladly showed off her whale tail.
Prince William constantly posed for photos that would inevitably end up as four-page posters in J-14 magazine.
Oh, and here’s what Harry looked like that summer, too.
The cinematic masterpiece known as Coyote Ugly was released in the summer of 2000.
Posh and Becks looked very much like wax figures.
These two thought they were cool/doing something.
Star Jones was seated next to Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at a basketball game.
The Harry Potter children looked like this.
And our ultimate queen still reigned supreme.
Basically, take me back!
