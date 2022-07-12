62 Things You Totally Forgot Happened In The Weirdly Wonderful Summer Of 2000

Basically, take me back!

And our ultimate queen still reigned supreme.

The Harry Potter children looked like this.

Star Jones was seated next to Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at a basketball game.

These two thought they were cool/doing something.

Posh and Becks looked very much like wax figures.

The cinematic masterpiece known as Coyote Ugly was released in the summer of 2000.

Oh, and here’s what Harry looked like that summer, too.

Prince William constantly posed for photos that would inevitably end up as four-page posters in J-14 magazine.

Halle Berry gladly showed off her whale tail.

The first season of Survivor was premiering in the summer of 2000.

And Sarah Jessica Parker really was all about that fashion icon life

Sex and the City had their third season premiere in the summer of 2000.

It was a whole thing.

And apparently Verne Troyer did this photo shoot with a convertible and two *sexy* ladies.

Verne Troyer and Mike Myers were buds.

The summer of 2000 was all about Jonathan Lipnicki and Stuart Little.

And Brad and Jen just got married.

Tom and Nicole were still married.

The boys from O-Town were on the set of All My Children for some reason.

In the summer of 2000, the TRL studios had those sick flatscreen TVs.

And Britney Spears photobombed Vitamin C.

Seriously, truly living.

The girlies were living.

In the summer of 2000, Tom Green rubbed Sisqo’s head while holding a coffee maker.

And Sisqo, Pink, and Tyrese were fast friends.

Wilmer Valderrama dressed for prom at the Teen Choice Awards.

Christina Aguilera was really into crimped hair.

In the summer of 2000, they really tried to market us these bubblegum CDs.

And Britney proudly displayed her Choice Hottie surfboard.

Mandy Moore, Eve, LFO, and Tommy Hilfiger hung out.

In the summer of 2000 we were all about our No Strings Attached CDs.

And Jennifer Lopez fans were going wild for her On The 6 CD.

Nick and Jessica were still dating.

Mandy Moore had that flipped out hair trend.

In the summer of 2000, we were all jealous of those TRL studio computers.

No, really, those were robot dogs playing a game of soccer.

And there were robot dog competitions.

Justin Timberlake was, well, Justin Timberlake.

Joey Fatone sandwiched himself between then-couple Diddy and Jennifer Lopez.

In the summer of 2000, Britney Spears invented the Eiffel Tower.

Oh, and here he is at the 2000 Republican National Convention.

…and scream, “Do you smell what the Rock is cooking?!”

All he ever did was raise his eyebrow….

Really, he was just a wrestler.

In the summer of 2000, Dwayne Johnson was known only as The Rock.

It was also the summer of the bandana, I just thought I should point that out.

And here’s Jimmy Fallon making fun of them for it.

Really, the marionettes were a really big deal.

NSYNC were constantly dressed as marionettes.

And here’s what that looked like with flash because I know you wondering too.

Fashion was also reflective bicycle tape on leather clothing.

This was fashion.

And Lance Bass was apparently dating this lady.

Joey Fatone was in his Ronald McDonald-era.

…and they ended the summer as three.

First and foremost, Destiny’s Child started out the summer as four…

Let’s travel back 22 years ago to the summer of 2000…

