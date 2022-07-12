Aisam-ul-Haq launches ‘Ace tennis talent hunt programme’

Source: Online

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq announced first-ever talent hunt program for tennis players in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Aisam shared the news of his initiative. “I am super excited to announce the start of Ace tennis talent hunt programme in Pakistan from August in sha Allah through which 16 juniors from Lahore, Karachi ,Islamabad and Peshawar will be selected and sponsored,” wrote Aisam who also appealed his followers to contribute in this cause.

Aisam is one of the top tennis players in Pakistan. He has represented Pakistan in several international events across the world.