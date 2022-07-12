All Killstreaks In Modern Warfare 2 | EarlyGame



What killstreak from MW2019 do you want to see again in MW2? | © Activision

Every Call of Duty player loves killstreaks. There is no better feeling than reigning terror upon your opposition with an AC-130 or going nuke hunting with a UAV and VSAT. Good killstreaks can make a CoD a helluva lot more fun and enjoyable. Vanguard had quite lackluster killstreaks to launch, but gave us some great ones later in its life cycle.

Officially, no killstreaks have yet been confirmed for Modern Warfare 2, but we all know that the UAV will be in MW2. Let’s take a look at some of the leaked streaks, and the ones that will be in MW2 for sure.

All Killstreaks In Modern Warfare 2

This is a list of all known and leaked killstreaks coming in MW2.

Killstreak Description Kills (estimates) UAV Pings enemies that aren’t using ghost on your minimap 3 or 4 Fuel Bomb A predator-type rocket that you can control that drops from the sky 5 Smoke Airdrop Something similar to the weapon drop in MW2019, basically useless 4 Thermobaric Strike It could be similar to an airstrike or behave like a napalm bomb 5 or 7 Cluster Spike Looks like the IMS from MW3 and Ghosts, basically a bouncing betty with four charges 5 Counter UAV This hasn’t been leaked or confirmed, but surely we can expect this streak to be in the game. UAV that blocks the enemy minimap 4 Care Package This also hasn’t been leaked or confirmed, but have we ever seen a CoD without the care package? A package that is dropped from the sky, containing a random killstreak 4

And those are all the killstreaks that were either leaked or have been in basically every single CoD, and don’t really need confirmation. Depending on what the Thermobaric Strike is, we could definitely still see some type of airstrike in the game. There is also bound to be some sort of helicopter streak in the game, I hope the stealth chopper from BO2 makes a return that was such a good streak.

Once more, when streaks get leaked or announced, we will update this list. What streak do you want to see in MW2? Will the Nuke make a return? We are excited to see what Infinity Ward has planned.