Amazon Cuts $120 Off Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Headphones For Prime Day

Really good headphones, especially those sporting noise-canceling technology and Bluetooth connectivity, can run very expensive. Amazon’s Prime Day sale is providing a great opportunity to snag a great pair of premium over-ear headphones with a $120 discount on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headset, bringing the price down by a third to $228.

$228 (was $348) The WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones pack some 30 hours of battery life and touch sensors for controlling music while you listen. In addition to cutting-edge noise-canceling technology and sound enhancement, they also include an onboard microphone, and can pair with multiple other devices using Bluetooth technology.

While WH-1000XM4’s are geared toward music and video playback, it’s worth noting that this isn’t really a gaming headset–although it can be used as one. Sony doesn’t guarantee their use for PlayStation 4 or PS5, according to their support account. They can connect to TVs and stereo systems, however, making these specifically a good pick for single-player gaming use.

There are lots of other headphone sales for Prime Day, so if these don’t strike your fancy, check out our list of the best Prime Day gaming headset deals. The Amazon festivities have also spread across the internet, with the retail giant’s competitors slashing their prices to compete, so be sure to get a load of our best Prime Day deals rundown.