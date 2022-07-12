Audible three months free offer ends soon: Last chance to get Prime Day deal





As part of the Amazon Prime 2022 sale the online retail giant is giving away three months worth of Audible access entirely for free. This deal – as with other Prime Day offers – is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, but if you want to take advantage of this deal or any other offer in the annual sale you can simply sign up to an Amazon Prime free trial. Audible usually costs £7.99 a month, meaning you’ll save almost £24 if you sign-up to get the freebie.

This Audible three months free offer has been introduced as one of the many perks available to Amazon Prime subscribers for Prime Day. Amazon Prime subscribers can also get three months worth of Kindle Unlimited for free, and Amazon is also offering four months worth of Music Unlimited for free to Prime members. If you’re not with Prime you still get three months of Music Unlimited for free, but for Audible or Kindle Unlimited you’ll just be able to get one month free trials. It’s also worth pointing out that you need to be a new customer of any of the services mentioned to be eligible for a free trial.

For those that are able to sign up to the Audible free trial they’ll be able to enjoy plenty of perks. Each month Audible members get a token which allows them to claim and keep an audiobook of their choice. Audible members also get unlimited access to thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks. Plus, you will also be able to take advantage of exclusive membership discounts.

You can listen to Audible books on a wide variety of devices such as on your Android or iOS smartphone, on your tablet, via an Echo smart speaker or Kindle ereader, and via your Apple Watch. The Audible three months free offer runs out at 10am on Thursday July 14. Anyone that is eligible for the deal needs to be aware that auto-renew will be applied, so if you don’t want to continue your Audible membership after your trial is over make sure you cancel before then.