Bayonetta 3 Gets A Rating, Grants Hope That It Will Release This Year

The pre-order pages for Bayonetta 3 have been updated with an ESRB rating, potentially solidifying Platinum Games’ past assurances that the game will release in 2022.
As spotted by Resetera user vestan, the official Nintendo store page for Bayonetta 3 has been updated with a rating. The poster also took a look on the Way-Back Machine and found that the page had displayed a “rating pending” designation before recently. The listing has yet to appear on the ESRB official website. However, the Nintendo store page details that the game has been rated M for violence, blood and gore, partial nudity, and strong language.