BBC fury: New calls for TV licence to be scrapped over top ‘talent’s’ wages

The BBC revealed it is still paying huge salaries to its top ‘talent’ presenters such as Gary Lineke

Unveiling its annual report and accounts, corporation bosses stressed they had made significant savings on the salary bill of a few years ago following the departure of the likes of Emily Maitlis – who earned up to £330,000 – Jon Sopel (£235,000) and Andrew Marr (£340,000), who all jumped ship to commercial rival Global.

The £160,000 Graham Norton earned from presenting his Saturday Radio 2 show will also disappear after his move to Virgin Radio. But annual accounts released today in the corporation’s centenary year nevertheless showed there remain huge salaries among the top remaining ‘talent’ – even in the wake of the controversial scrapping of free TV licences for the over 75s two years ago. The gender pay gap has also started to widen again, from 5.2 to 5.9per cent. But at the top end, more than half of the highest 10 earners again enjoyed pay rises despite the nation facing an ongoing cost of living crisis. Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker once again came out on top of the BBC pay league, with a pay packet of £1.35million – down very slightly on the £1.36million last year. Radio 2 presenter Zoe, 51, saw her pay set at £985,000, again down very slightly from £980,000 last year, though this followed a major cut from £1.36million the year before. Others household names raking in huge salaries at the corporation included: Huw Edwards £415,000 (2021, £430,000), Fiona Bruce £415,000 (£409,000), Vanessa Feltz £405,000 (£395,000), Ken Bruce £389,000 (£370,000), Emily Maitlis leaving (£330,000), Jeremy Vine £295,000 (£300,000), Nick Robinson £275,000 (£275,000), Laura Kuenssberg £265,000 (£265,000) and Gabby Logan £205,000 (£170,000).

More of the massive earners included Alan Shearer £454,999 (£390,000), Steve Wright £454,999 (£465,000), Stephen Nolan £415,000 (£405,000) and Greg James £394,999 (£310,000). Critics said the sums paid to such presenters, especially in light of the ditching of free licences for the over-75s by the BBC in 2020, showed where the corporation’s priorities lay. John O’Connell, chief executive at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “The BBC’s decision to end free TV licences for over 75s showed the Beeb would rather fleece pensioners than cut its wasteful diversity budgets and top star salaries. “And today’s release of their latest annual report shows exactly where your TV tax is going: straight into the back pockets of their big hitters and top execs. “Whether it’s their news hosts or sports presenters, salaries have barely budged – and in some cases have gone up! In the back office, chief executive Tim Davie has received a whopping 15 per cent pay rise. Nice work if you can get it. “The jury is no longer out. The licence fee is simply not fit for the 21st century.” Dennis Reed, director of Silver Voices, the independent group for UK senior citizens, added: “The TV licence fee is a regressive tax as it hits the poorest the hardest.” It was in 2020 that the BBC stopped providing free TV licences for all over-75s, apart from those in receipt of Pension Credit – a benefit which provides extra money for people on the state pension and on a low income – are still eligible. But BBC bosses insisted that the last year had seen the corporation “continue our journey to be a simpler and leaner BBC”, in total, reducing the public service headcount further by 409 to 17,781. It also reduced Senior Manager numbers by 3per cent.

In total, it added, the corporation delivered £274 million of annual savings last year, bringing total savings delivered since 2016/17 to over £1 billion. Richard Sharp, BBC Chairman acknowledged though that the debate around the licence would go on amid the ongoing government review, and stressed the corporation “welcomed an informed debate”. But he added: “In our centenary year, the BBC is reaching almost half a billion people around the world, it is the UK’s best-known cultural export and the world’s most trusted news organisation. “I’m proud of what we have achieved, grateful for the hard work that has delivered it and confident in the BBC’s future. “We must now accelerate the ongoing transformation of the BBC, into a modern, audience-focused, digital-first organisation.” Tim Davie, BBC Director-General said he welcomed the ongoing debate surrounding the licence fee. He added: “This annual report highlights a year of delivery for audiences – both in content and in creating a better, more agile and leaner BBC. There is no room for complacency. We have much work to do to ensure the BBC is fit for a bright future. “We must continue to deliver world class UK content in an increasingly competitive media market, support our vibrant creative economy and reflect the modern, diverse United Kingdom, in everything we do. “The future is not without challenges, but we have exciting plans in place and much to look forward to as we build a successful BBC for the years ahead.”