Boeing emergency: Alert at 30,000ft as passenger flight issues 7700 ‘Squawk’





The Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 aircraft issued the alert as it travelled near Argyll and Bute Council in Scotland. The 7700 code indicates a “general emergency” and typically means an engineering issue with the aircraft.

It is not yet known why the 7700 signal was transmitted. The destination is not known. Writing for Flightradar24, Ken Hoke, a Boeing flight captain, explained “squawking” is a way of an aircraft declaring an emergency with traffic control, so they can receive on-the-ground assistance.

He said it could be an “aircraft problem or medical issue”. Mr Hoke said: “If a crew resets their transponder to the emergency code of 7700 (squawking 7700), all air traffic control facilities in the area are immediately alerted that the aircraft has an emergency situation. “It’s up to the crew to let ATC know what the exact situation is. It may be an aircraft problem, medical issue, or something else. “In some cases, a crew may not elect to change their transponder to 7700 (it’s not required). If I’m talking to Chicago Approach and have a problem, I’ll tell them the problem, declare an emergency over the radio and get vectors to land immediately.” MORE TO FOLLOW