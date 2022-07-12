Call of Duty and Lego receive major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games from the Call of Duty and Lego franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you’ll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you’ll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.

Aborigenus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*

Aery – Little Bird Adventure | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Spotlight Sale

AO Tennis 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Back 4 Blood | Xbox Game Pass | 55% off | Publisher Sale

Back 4 Blood Annual Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale

Back 4 Blood – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror | Add-On | 40% off | Publisher Sale

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 55% off | Publisher Sale

Baldo the guardian owls | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | DWG*

Batman: Arkham Knight | Xbox Game Pass | 65% off | Publisher Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass | Add-On | 80% off | Publisher Sale

Batman: Return To Arkham | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Publisher Sale

Bee Simulator | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Best Month Ever! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | DWG*

Blood Bowl 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Call Of Duty: Ghosts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Cave Bad | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | DWG*

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale

Cricket 22 | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Cyberpunk 2077 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | DWG*

Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Franchise Sale

Dark Souls III | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Franchise Sale

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Franchise Sale

Dark Souls III: Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale

Dark Souls: Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Franchise Sale

Drizzlepath: Deja Vu | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Spotlight Sale

Déjà Vu | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale

Farmer’s Dynasty | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Fuga: Melodies of Steel | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | DWG*

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Back to School Costume Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | DWG*

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Fantasy Costume Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Way of the Sword Costume Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale

Gang Beasts | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | DWG*

Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Guts & Glory | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Hello Neighbor | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 10% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 10% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Hellpoint | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

HoPiKo | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 80% off | Spotlight Sale

Hunting Simulator 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Injustice 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Publisher Sale

Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale

Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1 | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale

Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2 | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale

Johnny Rocket | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% off | Spotlight Sale

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Spotlight Sale

Kill It With Fire | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

LEGO Batman | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 55% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass | Add-On | 80% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass | Add-On | 75% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 75% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass | Add-On | 70% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars: Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trooper Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% off | Publisher Sale

LEGO Worlds | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Publisher Sale

Limb Hunter | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Spotlight Sale

Lost Odyssey | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | DWG*

Lovely Planet | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Mass Effect (Back Compat) | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | DWG*

Masters of Anima | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*

Middle-earth: Shadow of War | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Publisher Sale

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass | Add-On | 85% off | Publisher Sale

Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Sale

Monster Truck Championship Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

MonsterBlast | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack | Add-On | 55% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 | Add-On | 55% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle | Add-On | 65% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 – Mileena | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao Kahn | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 – Terminator T-800 | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 – The Joker | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat X | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack | Add-On | 80% off | Publisher Sale

Moving Out – Movers In Paradise | Add-On | 40% off | Spotlight Sale

Mr. Shifty | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

MudRunner | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*

My Little Riding Champion | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Nirvana: Pilot Yume | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale

No Time To Explain | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Old Man’s Journey | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | Spotlight Sale

Omensight | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Spotlight Sale

Outbreak Definitive Collection | Smart Delivery | 75% off | DWG*

Outbreak Platinum Collection | Smart Delivery | 50% off | DWG*

Outbreak: Lost Hope | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale

Outcast – Second Contact | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

OVERPASS | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

OVERPASS Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Pathologic 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Phantom Trigger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Project Wingman | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | DWG*

Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle | Smart Delivery | 35% off | DWG*

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% off | DWG*

Restless Hero | Xbox Play Anywhere | 80% off | Spotlight Sale

Return of the Obra Dinn | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | Spotlight Sale

Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

RiMS Racing Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Road to Ballhalla | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Rogue Lords | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Roguebook Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Roguebook Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Roguebook – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Rugby 22 Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | DWG*

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*

ScreamRide | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*

Scribblenauts Showdown | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Publisher Sale

Secret Neighbor | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview) | Game Preview | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale

Slime-san Superslime Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Spotlight Sale

Solar Shifter EX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale

SpeedRunners | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Spencer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale

Stories : The Path of Destinies | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Spotlight Sale

Streets of Rogue | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Swords & Bones | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale

Tennis World Tour 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

The Council – Complete Season | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*

The Crew 2 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*

The Crew 2 Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*

The Crew 2 – Season Pass | Add-On | 60% off | DWG*

The Crew 2 – Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*

The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale

The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale

The Escapists 2 – Season Pass | Add-On | 65% off | Spotlight Sale

The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale

The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale

The Final Station Collector’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Sale

The Monster Couch Party Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale

The Occupation | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Spotlight Sale

The Sinking City | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

The Surge | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | DWG*

The Unicorn Princess | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% off | DWG*

The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*

Time on Frog Island | Smart Delivery | 20% off | Spotlight Sale

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Totally Reliable Delivery Service | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Tour de France 2018 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Undungeon | Xbox Game Pass | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Waking | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Warhammer: Chaosbane | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series

XCOM 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | DWG*

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | DWG*

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen | Add-On | 90% off | DWG*

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Spotlight Sale

Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.