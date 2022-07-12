Call of Duty and Lego receive major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games from the Call of Duty and Lego franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you’ll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you’ll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- Aborigenus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Aery – Little Bird Adventure | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- AO Tennis 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Back 4 Blood | Xbox Game Pass | 55% off | Publisher Sale
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale
- Back 4 Blood – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror | Add-On | 40% off | Publisher Sale
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 55% off | Publisher Sale
- Baldo the guardian owls | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | DWG*
- Batman: Arkham Knight | Xbox Game Pass | 65% off | Publisher Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass | Add-On | 80% off | Publisher Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Publisher Sale
- Bee Simulator | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Best Month Ever! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | DWG*
- Blood Bowl 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Cave Bad | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | DWG*
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Cricket 22 | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Cyberpunk 2077 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | DWG*
- Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls III | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls III: Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls: Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Drizzlepath: Deja Vu | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Déjà Vu | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- Farmer’s Dynasty | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | DWG*
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Back to School Costume Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | DWG*
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Fantasy Costume Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Way of the Sword Costume Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Gang Beasts | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | DWG*
- Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Guts & Glory | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Happy’s Humble Burger Farm | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Hello Neighbor | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 10% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 10% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Hellpoint | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- HoPiKo | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Injustice 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Publisher Sale
- Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale
- Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1 | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale
- Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2 | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale
- Johnny Rocket | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Spotlight Sale
- Kill It With Fire | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- LEGO Batman | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 55% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass | Add-On | 80% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass | Add-On | 75% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 75% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass | Add-On | 70% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trooper Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% off | Publisher Sale
- LEGO Worlds | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Publisher Sale
- Limb Hunter | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Lost Odyssey | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | DWG*
- Lovely Planet | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Mass Effect (Back Compat) | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | DWG*
- Masters of Anima | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass | Add-On | 85% off | Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- MonsterBlast | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack | Add-On | 55% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 | Add-On | 55% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle | Add-On | 65% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 – Mileena | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao Kahn | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 – Terminator T-800 | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 – The Joker | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat X | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack | Add-On | 80% off | Publisher Sale
- Moving Out – Movers In Paradise | Add-On | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Mr. Shifty | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- MudRunner | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- My Little Riding Champion | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Nirvana: Pilot Yume | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- No Time To Explain | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Old Man’s Journey | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Omensight | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak Definitive Collection | Smart Delivery | 75% off | DWG*
- Outbreak Platinum Collection | Smart Delivery | 50% off | DWG*
- Outbreak: Lost Hope | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Outcast – Second Contact | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- OVERPASS | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- OVERPASS Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Pathologic 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Phantom Trigger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Project Wingman | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | DWG*
- Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle | Smart Delivery | 35% off | DWG*
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% off | DWG*
- Restless Hero | Xbox Play Anywhere | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Return of the Obra Dinn | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- RiMS Racing Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Road to Ballhalla | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Rogue Lords | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Roguebook Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Roguebook Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Roguebook – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Rugby 22 Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | DWG*
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- ScreamRide | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Scribblenauts Showdown | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Publisher Sale
- Secret Neighbor | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview) | Game Preview | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Slime-san Superslime Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- Solar Shifter EX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- SpeedRunners | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Spencer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Stories : The Path of Destinies | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Streets of Rogue | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Swords & Bones | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Council – Complete Season | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- The Crew 2 Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass | Add-On | 60% off | DWG*
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Season Pass | Add-On | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Final Station Collector’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Sale
- The Monster Couch Party Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Occupation | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Sinking City | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Surge | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | DWG*
- The Unicorn Princess | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% off | DWG*
- The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Time on Frog Island | Smart Delivery | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Tour de France 2018 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Undungeon | Xbox Game Pass | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Waking | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer: Chaosbane | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series
- XCOM 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | DWG*
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | DWG*
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen | Add-On | 90% off | DWG*
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
Report a problem with article