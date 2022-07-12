Call Of Duty Legends Ask For Major Change In CDL Broadcast

Since the Call of Duty League era began, and franchising was brought into play, a wealth of legends have retired from the game through problems with the format and the games themselves. Even from the sidelines though, the former legends of the game are still not pleased with how the league has adapted, and have voiced one major criticism of the CDL broadcast.

Jordan “JKap” Kaplan and Damon “Karma” Barlow are Call of Duty esports royalty with five separate world championships between them. However, their careers were both ended in the Modern Warfare 2019 era – CDL’s inaugural season – with Karma’s legacy being punctured by Seattle Surge and JKap reverting to a managerial position.

Now, the pair have exchanged words on social media detailing one major way that the league needs to change, and it stems from the broadcast.

Karma And JKap Call For CDL To Switch Back To Twitch

Karma, who switched to a content creation career following his retirement, has often shown that his ability is still on-par with pros when playing in exhibitions in the pre-season. But with no desire to get back into the franchised league, he persists as a spectator, if only he can find the streams.

Instead, VALORANT and Apex Legends esports are averting his eyes, as Karma realised that the broadcast not being on Twitch anymore left him to watch other games.

Miss opening up twitch on the weekends and seeing a cod tourney. Had apex / val up all wekend and didn’t even know there were matches 🙃 — Damon B (@DKarma) July 11, 2022

The CDL signed an exclusive agreement with YouTube, although viewing statistics have been on a steep decline since the switch, showing it’s not just Karma who is struggling to keep tabs on the broadcast.

JKap soon added a sarcastic jibe, saying, “It’s all good, sure there’s plenty of new viewers on YouTube finding out about the CDL for the first time”. With the LA Thieves Head Coach still being contracted to the CDL, JKap like many others would face fines for being openly critical of the league, leading to sarcasm and entendres as a form of protest.

Karma Claims CDL Format Is ‘No Fun’

Karma’s contract-free position allowed him to be more critical of the CDL though, and he soon went on to have a dig at the format, claiming that this was also a reason he retired and won’t return to the league.

“I always give multiple different opinions,” Karma said when replying to a member of his Twitch chat who quizzed if he’d ever get back into the CDL. “Honestly though, the format is no fun. It’s not fun,” he continued.

“The year I played, we weren’t even playing. I forget how the format works now but one time… however the groups worked and format worked… we lost to the same team three times. We had a group match, and then another group match, and then we played them again in another group match. Then again in the bracket, we played the same team again. We were just like, ‘dope’. I just hate the format.”

The switch to YouTube has brought up multiple problems in the past. However, the initial $160 million contract was reported to last three years, which will be coming to an end with the conclusion of the Vanguard season.

Maybe Karma and JKap might be on to something, and the CDL could be heading back to Twitch in the coming months.