Call Of Duty Playtime Has Surpassed The Length Of Human Existence

It’s hard to imagine a time without Call of Duty, but if you really strain your mind beyond the realms of the first-person shooter, there was a time in your life when you weren’t blasting zombies and yelling at rubbish teammates through a screen. But, you can be forgiven if you believe Call of Duty isn’t larger than life, because, in fact, it is.

Since being introduced to the franchise back in 2003, we’ve been blessed with annual releases ever since, and henceforth begun the cycle of rushing home from school and work every night to jump on with your party and chat the night away.

Whether it be the classic Modern Warfare 2 quickscope montages that had you spinning through the night or Warzone’s escape from the forced quarantine lifestyle, endless hours have been poured into Call of Duty, and now it’s eclipsed human time itself.

Call Of Duty Playtime Surpasses Human Existence

According to Uber Facts, the total hours collectively spent playing the many iterations of the Call of Duty franchise has surpassed 25 billion hours – the equivalent of 2.85 million years, which dates before the approximated time humans were formed.

Players have collectively spent more than 25 billion hours (2.85 million years) playing “Call of Duty” Longer than the course of human existence — UberFacts (@UberFacts) July 11, 2022

With Warzone passing 100 million players, and over 300 million copies of the multiplayer games having been purchased over the years, the average Call of Duty player has spent over 60 hours on the franchise since 2003.

What Else Could You Do With 25 Billion Hours?

It does beg the question if Call of Duty never existed, what could we have done with that time? Well, some of humanity’s biggest projects would have been done with ease. In fact, we could have built the Great Wall of China 104,000 times, a collection of 125,000 Great Pyramids of Giza, and 58,000 Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

In fact, in the total time playing Call of Duty, we could have built each country in the world an exact replica of Rome, twice, and still have time left over to enjoy a Sangria.

The love that a Call of Duty fan has for the franchise is seemingly unparalleled, and here’s to reaching the prehistoric era with our total game time in a few years.