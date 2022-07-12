Categories
“Sam Wilson is Captain America.”

It doesn’t sound like Marvel fans should expect to see Chris Evans in the next Captain America movie.


Paramount / ©Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

After much speculation about the future of the flick, Chris seemingly confirmed that Anthony Mackie will be taking the lead.


Kevin Mazur / Getty images

The actor made his thoughts known following a tweet from the Hollywood Reporter that implied it was “unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica.”


Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Chris simply tweeted in response.


@ChrisEvans / Chuck Zlotnick / ©Disney+ / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection, Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @ChrisEvans

It all makes sense, considering Chris’ Captain America passed the shield onto Anthony’s Sam Wilson during the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.


Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Prior to finally embracing the shield and rightfully claiming the title, Sam had served as the first Captain’s sidekick Falcon.


Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

While the MCU may not be big enough for two Captain Americas, Chris says he’s in full support of Anthony’s new role.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Audi of America

“No one better to do it. I mean he does it justice, and I’m so proud of him, and I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it,” Chris told Yahoo! Entertainment.


Yong Teck Lim / Getty Images

Not much is known about Captain America 4, although it’s set to be directed by filmmaker Julius Onah and written by Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.


Chuck Zlotnick / ©Disney+ / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Captain America 4 does not yet have a release date.





Alex Gurley

By Alex Gurley

Alex Gurley is a BuzzFeed Contributor. like music, photography, techy things...and the winter olympics. @justjared blogger / USC grad.

