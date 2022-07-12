“Sam Wilson is Captain America.”
It doesn’t sound like Marvel fans should expect to see Chris Evans in the next Captain America movie.
After much speculation about the future of the flick, Chris seemingly confirmed that Anthony Mackie will be taking the lead.
The actor made his thoughts known following a tweet from the Hollywood Reporter that implied it was “unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica.”
“Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Chris simply tweeted in response.
It all makes sense, considering Chris’ Captain America passed the shield onto Anthony’s Sam Wilson during the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Prior to finally embracing the shield and rightfully claiming the title, Sam had served as the first Captain’s sidekick Falcon.
While the MCU may not be big enough for two Captain Americas, Chris says he’s in full support of Anthony’s new role.
“No one better to do it. I mean he does it justice, and I’m so proud of him, and I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it,” Chris told Yahoo! Entertainment.
Not much is known about Captain America 4, although it’s set to be directed by filmmaker Julius Onah and written by Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.
Captain America 4 does not yet have a release date.
