Dave Chappelle’s controversial Netflix special nabs Emmy nominations

“I should have led with a lot more humanity,” he told Variety in October. “I had a group of employees who were definitely feeling pain and hurt from a decision we made. And I think that needs to be acknowledged up front before you get into the nuts and bolts of anything. I didn’t do that.”

Still, although Sarandos apologized, he told The Wall Street Journal that he wouldn’t second guess the decision to release Chappelle’s special.

“We have articulated to our employees that there are going to be things you don’t like,” Sarandos told the Journal in October. “There are going to be things that you might feel are harmful. But we are trying to entertain a world with varying tastes and varying sensibilities and various beliefs, and I think this special was consistent with that.”

On Tuesday, Netflix also garnered three nominations in the Emmy’s biggest category, outstanding drama series, with “Squid Game,” “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.”

The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC September 12.