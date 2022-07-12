Eyesight: Dance teacher’s migraines turned out to be glaucoma – ‘I could now be blind’

Research shows that between 2015 and 2035 the number of people living with glaucoma in the UK is expected to increase by 44 percent.

However, due to its gradual onset, many people don’t realise they have the condition before it is too late.

According to the NHS, if you do notice any symptoms, they might include “blurred vision, or seeing rainbow-coloured circles around bright lights”.

And sometimes other symptoms can include: