Sonia Syngal, president and chief executive officer of Old Navy Inc., speaks during the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down, effective immediately, the company announced on Monday, as the apparel retailer battles supply chain challenges and slumping sales.

Syngal will stay at the company during a brief transition period, and Bob Martin, the company’s current executive chairman of the board, will serve as interim president and CEO, Gap said.

Gap shares fell more than 4% in extended trading on the news.

Syngal said in a statement that she is “thankful to have the board’s support in stepping down, ushering in a new opportunity for fresh perspective and rejuvenated leadership to carry Gap Inc. forward.”

Syngal was previously the leader of Gap’s Old Navy business before she took over as CEO in March 2020, just days before Covid-19 started spreading across the U.S. She has been with the retailer since 2004.