Getting Hygge With It at the Green River Festival | UMass Amherst

Residents of western Massachusetts have long marked the start of summer by the opening of the Green River Festival. Now in its 35th year, the three-day music festival held in Greenfield, Massachusetts draws a large crowd hungry for food, fun and dancing.

Image The HyggeHaus team on site in April. Image credit: Alex Schreyer

This year, thanks to students and professors in UMass Amherst’s Building and Construction Technology Program, as well as the collaborative efforts of the UMass Department of Architecture, the Five College Architectural Studies program, and East Branch Studio, festival-goers were able to rock out at the HyggeHaus, a modular, 350 square foot, high-performance, net zero, low carbon accessory dwelling unit that served both as an auxiliary stage and as a model of sustainable living addressing both equity and the national housing shortage.

Students in biology and chemistry have lab experiences and those in the natural sciences have field experiences. [Why not building and architectural students, too?] Carl Fiocchi, lecturer and professional master’s program coordinator in UMass Amherst’s Building and Construction Technology Program

Hygge, pronounced “hyoo-guh,” is a Norwegian term that signifies “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” This DesignBuild project was started begun by a group of UMass students and instructors in 2020, but the build was postponed due to COVID-19. The project was resurrected and finished with a new group of students in time for the Green River Festival—and now it’s on its way to Holyoke, where, in conjunction with OneHolyoke CDC, it will play a permanent role as affordable housing.

“DesignBuild programs, while not rare in higher education institutions are not the norm,” says Carl Fiocchi, lecturer and professional master’s program coordinator in UMass Amherst’s Building and Construction Technology Program. Graduates of construction and architecture programs frequently mention that they wished their training had included hands-on project construction.

“It’s not an unreasonable wish,” Fiocchi continues. “Students in biology and chemistry have lab experiences and those in the natural sciences have field experiences.” Why not building and architectural students, too? “We finally had an opportunity to add DesignBuild to the curriculum when Kent Hicks of East Branch Studio approached me with the idea of a collaboration. We were joined by Rob Williams from UMass’s Architecture Department and Naomi Darling from the Five College Program’s Architecture Studies and established the DesignBuild course,” says Fiocchi.