‘Happy to make a donation’ Alastair Campbell forced into an apology





The photo in question shows Mr Clarke-Smith wearing just a thong. The posts in question claimed the garment was a face mask. It was widely shared on social media with the claim that Mr Clarke-Smith was making fun of NHS staff during the Covid pandemic – however, this was untrue. The photo was taken at a fundraiser long before the pandemic in order to help raise money for the British Heart Foundation and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Following the circulation of the photos, Mr Clarke-Smith took to Twitter to set the record straight. He said: “The image of me being circulated online is from a waxing fundraiser I participated in back in August 2011. “It raised money for two charities – the British Heart Foundation and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance – who have and continue to save many lives. “People online falsely stating I was mocking the use of face masks or denigrating NHS workers during the pandemic are intent on poisoning our politics. They should be ashamed of themselves.

“I will continue to raise money for charity and hope these trolls choose to devote their time and energy to something more positive in future.” Following the revelation the photo was more than 10 years old, Mr Campbell apologised to Mr Clarke-Smith and offered to donate to a charity of his choice. He said: “It has been drawn to my attention that a tweet I recently retweeted about Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith was misleading and defamatory. “It was of an old photo of Mr Clarke-Smith in which he posed to raise funds for charity. It was described as having been taken during lockdown and was described as being an insult to NHS staff. READ MORE: Blood clots: The nation’s favourite drink could make your blood sticky

It is unclear if Mr Cleverly was speaking about Alastair Campbell or more generally as the photo was shared by numerous accounts. Mr Campbell wasn’t the only high profile commentator who was forced to apologise for retweeting the photo and baseless accusations. Comedian Sue Perkins also took to Twitter to apologise. She said: “I messed up & want to offer a correction. I retweeted a post about @Bren4Bassetlaw without fact-checking. The picture of him was not taken during the pandemic, nor was he mocking NHS staff. He was fund-raising. I’d like to offer him my sincerest apologies for any upset caused. “I am also making a donation to the British Heart Foundation and the Lincs and Notts Air-Ambulance, both of which are charities he supports.”