Has Pulumi cracked the cloud code?

Pulumi CEO Joe Duffy talks about competition with HashiCorp and the future of cloud software development

Any language you like

Pulumi CEO and co-founder Joe Duffy’s vision for his open-source cloud engineering startup is to offer developers and infrastructure teams the tools they need to “make the most out of the cloud.”

Duffy talked to Protocol about Pulumi’s start and where it’s headed — including plans for an initial public offering — as well as its competition with HashiCorp’s Terraform and why the company uses AWS as its internal cloud provider.

Pulumi has been in business for five-plus years now. How’s it going and can you give any metrics to support that?

In short, it’s going really well. We just hit our five-year anniversary in March this year. We came from a developer heritage, and our bet was the future is really all about empowering developers and bringing software engineering to infrastructure teams. What we found was, frankly, what folks are using in this space is not very good. People thought about giving care and love to developers in a fundamentally different way than infrastructure teams.

You compete against HashiCorp’s Terraform. What’s your argument for going with Pulumi over Terraform?

Often we find that Terraform silos are formed. There’s “Oh, those five people over there in the corner know Terraform, but nobody else does.” Pulumi allows you to use your favorite language — any great programming language like JavaScript or Python or Go, Java. It meets people where they are rather than you having to learn a proprietary language like with Terraform. So that’s the first: It’s productivity, it’s familiarity.

In May, you announced Pulumi CrossCode. Can you describe that and why it’s important?

I’ve been in and around multi-language technologies for 20 years now. Pulumi multi-language was a fundamental capability that we built into the core of the system, and CrossCode is a way that we do that. CrossCode ensures we have a common object model across the entire cloud, a common experience, common documentation example, so that no matter what language you pick, you’re going to be on equal footing when you come to the Pulumi platform. Every cloud has support. We’ve got close to 100 different cloud providers: AWS, Azure, but others like Cloudflare, Fastly. No matter what you pick, you’re going to get a consistent experience for every language, and that’s what CrossCode delivers. We think that’s sort of the “secret sauce” really to how Pulumi is able to meet any practitioner wherever they are.

Pulumi also announced support for any Java language and YAML in May. Can you talk about the significance of that, why it took until now and the expected impact?

YAML was actually kind of a surprise for our community, because we’ve been all about general-purpose languages like Java and C# and others, and YAML is more of a markup language. But both of them were because we’re increasingly moving up market with larger enterprises.

Java was important because large enterprises make big bets on Java, and we want to be able to connect with those folks and meet them where they are. I would also say the Java ecosystem is just a very vibrant ecosystem with lots of choice in languages.

The YAML side was actually more sort of crossing the chasm and being able to connect with maybe more classical operations teams or folks who didn’t want to learn a full-blown language.

— Donna Goodison (email | twitter)