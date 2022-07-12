Horror dog warning as cute pug Luna dies after being left inside hot van ‘It was too late’





Newlywed couple Ffion James and Ben Hill have told how the best day of their lives turned into heartbreak after their pug Luna died just hours after being a guest of honour at their wedding. Luna the pug attended their Hertfordshire wedding on Friday before being taken to Country Boarding kennels near Baldock while the couple enjoyed the rest of their day.

But the next day they were informed Luna had died after she was left in a van for two hours on one of the hottest days of the year when temperatures soared to 28C. The heartbroken couple had been planning to take Luna with them on their honeymoon to Bath, but have now cancelled the trip. Ms James, 30, said: “Friday was one of the best and most amazing day of our lives. “Unfortunately this morning is a completely different story. We woke up this morning to find out our beautiful little Puggy had died shortly after these photos were taken.”

She said Luna had been put “in the care of a well-known local kennels and was horrifyingly left in the van and forgotten about”. Ms James added: “They put her in a van, parked in their car park and then just forgot about her. Poor Luna died in what was basically an oven. “She was found a few hours later but it was already too late. “The weather would have made the van unbearably hot, and I can’t imagine the suffering she must have gone through.” Country Boarding Cats and Dogs has since apologised to the heartbroken couple. READ MORE: Dog owners issued urgent warning over pets’ paws as they swelter in UK

But by 5pm Luna was “unresponsive”. She wrote on the company’s page: “When he arrived back he was urgently called in to fix a system issue which was affecting customers in reception. “Two hours later, I found Luna in the van at 5.00pm. I found she was unresponsive at that time [and] despite trying I could not revive her.

“I cradled her and held her, and with the help of a member of staff laid her in a dog bed.” “We were so heartbroken for this little dog and so wished for her to come alive again.”She said they were working with the owners to “help and support them in any way we can”. Ms Burrowes added: “We made contact in the morning and the owners came within the hour to pick up their dog.

“Since then, we have been in contact with the owners about the next steps, which is a private matter and whilst we know we can’t bring Luna back, we will work with them to ensure we help and support them in any way we can. “Whilst it sounds an unimaginable mistake to make, humans make mistakes and all we can do now is learn from this incident. “The blame for this incident lies entirely with us, as the business owners and not with our wonderful employees.”