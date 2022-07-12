‘It’s amazing’: TV’s Carol Vorderman recently underwent cryotherapy to boost her health

At the age of 61, Carol Vorderman could not be in better shape. The TV legend has given various insights into her rude health over the years. Her latest top tip to maintaining a clean bill of health is to undergo cryotherapy.
It’s worth noting that not all studies support the role of cryotherapy in muscle healing.
A 2015 Cochrane Review looked at four studies of cryotherapy for the relief of muscle pain and found no significant benefits.
Other potential benefits include:
- Improved sporting performance
- Weight loss
- Improved mood or reduced anxiety.
It’s worth noting that the escalating claims of benefits and rising popularity of cryotherapthy led the FDA – the US drugs regulator – to warn consumers that, “if you decide to try WBC [whole body cryotherapy], know that the FDA has not cleared or approved any of these devices for medical treatment of any specific medical conditions”.
Likewise, Harvard Health is reserving judgement on the cold technique.
The health body says: “One website offering WBC services recommended that customers perform their own search of the medical literature. That doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.
“Another provided links to dozens of studies that varied so much it was hard to know what to make of them. For example, the temperatures of the cold chambers varied, as did the duration and number of treatments across studies.”
It adds: “Some assessed elite athletes or active adults who were generally young and fit, but still others enrolled people with chronic illnesses, such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.
“And then there’s the question of how to define success. Each study had its own way of assessing the response to treatment.”
