‘It’s amazing’: TV’s Carol Vorderman recently underwent cryotherapy to boost her health

It’s worth noting that not all studies support the role of cryotherapy in muscle healing.

A 2015 Cochrane Review looked at four studies of cryotherapy for the relief of muscle pain and found no significant benefits.

Other potential benefits include:

Improved sporting performance

Weight loss

Improved mood or reduced anxiety.

It’s worth noting that the escalating claims of benefits and rising popularity of cryotherapthy led the FDA – the US drugs regulator – to warn consumers that, “if you decide to try WBC [whole body cryotherapy], know that the FDA has not cleared or approved any of these devices for medical treatment of any specific medical conditions”.