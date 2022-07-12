Categories
Kate and Princess Beatrice step out in nearly identical dresses – but who wore it first?


The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for day four of Royal Ascot on June 17, 2022, giving Audrey Hepburn a run for her money.

She opted for a white gown covered in dark brown polka dots by go-to designer Alessandra Rich.

The asymmetric gown had pleats on one side of the bodice.

It boasted a high collar and cuffed sleeves.

The dress was belted at the waist to accentuate the Duchess’ stunning figure.

As for accessories, the royal opted for a Sally Ann Provan cartwheel hat which featured an array of beautiful white flowers.

In one hand she carried a petite suede brown clutch.

She wore a pair of pumps in the same colour, from Gianvito Rossi.

Like Kate’s dress, Beatrice’s also featured a white buckle belt.

She accessorised with a vibrant red mask, two gold bracelets and a chic pair of huge black sunglasses.

The Princess was glowing in barely-there makeup, with just a sweep of gold eyeshadow.

Instagram user @dkavanagh12 said: “Absolutely gorgeous.”

@kerryquin added that the royal looked “phenomenal”.



