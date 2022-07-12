LMAS to offer free pet adoptions through the end of July

Pet adoptions will now be free for the rest of the month at Louisville Metro Animal Services shelters.LMAS has been at max capacity and said earlier this month that its “no-kill shelter” status could be in jeopardy if it can’t get numbers down at the shelter.In that effort, they waived adoption fees for a limited time. Now, that has been extended until the end of the month as part of a national “Empty the Shelters” event.Click here to see pets that are available for adoption at LMAS.More than 250 shelters participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s event.Some others participating in the area are the Kentucky Humane Society and Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.LMAS’ Animal House Adoption Center is located at 3516 Newburg Road. It’s open from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

