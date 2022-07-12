Magic Johnson invests in multi-billion-dollar sports metaverse business

The metaverse is also a reality in sport. This is evidenced by the fact that figures such as Magic Johnson are willing to invest in it, with the Los Angeles Lakers legend having been announced as an investor in a new competition that promises to be a multi-billion turnover business.

Johnson has acquired an American football and basketball franchise in the SimWin Sports e-sports league. It is based on NFT (non-fungible tokens), which allow players to be bought, sold and drafted. Matches are then simulated and owners can earn money in the long run.

“I’m so excited to be involved with SimWin, which is blazing a trail in one of the hottest new business sectors and has a great team leading the charge,” said Johnson.

“This multi-billion-dollar business is about to take off and the SimWin model is an excellent way for sports fans to get involved in this groundbreaking opportunity. I look forward to contributing to its growth and success. Get ready for the Inaugural Draft Class NFT player drop coming soon. I might just draft one of your players for my team.”

NBA legends Tracy McGrady and Penny Hardaway, as well as Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, have also invested in SimWin. They joined NFL stars such as Jerry Rice, Marshall Faulk and Mike Singletary.

“From every stage of his career, Magic has inspired as a transcendent superhero for people of all races, but particularly as a black entrepreneur,” said David J Ortiz, Founder and CEO of SimWin Sports .

“His transformation from one of the most impactful careers in the history of sport, to an even more successful business leader has inspired generations of minority entrepreneurs like me. We at SimWin strive to follow in his steps as we build this incredibly innovative sports Metaverse.”