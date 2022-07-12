Mantel Group creates metaverse hub

Technology consultancy Mantel Group has created a metaverse for its employees to use as a virtual office.

Through the use of Oculus VR headsets, team members across the eight brands at Mantel Group can access the metaverse.

Using various platforms including Meta’s (previously Facebook) Horizon Workspace, Mozilla’s Hubs and MeetinVR 2.0, the Mantel Group team has been working collaboratively to test the tools, the quality and the personalisation of each of these platforms.

According to the company, Mantel Group was looking for not only how they could deliver a collaborative space for its many brands and their teams, but also how they can support their clients in working in this space or providing VR offerings to their customers.

As Mantel Group has set up this new hub in the metaverse, the team also sees many use cases for current and future clients.

Dan Bradby, emerging technology and innovation principal at Mantel Group said, “There are so many use cases for remote interaction that feels far more personable, and also allows for a greater experience through virtual reality.

“We have defaulted to chatbots and messaging for customer service due to the convenience during COVID, but this reduces the two-way interaction and ease of direction, especially when doing something technical. Imagine being able to self-serve or be directed one-to-one through virtual demonstrations — specific to the support you need from the brand you purchased the product or service from.”

Mantel Group said it believes VR can help those businesses that are facing disruption or changing due to customer expectations.

Heath Walker, head of marketing at Mantel Group said he has a history in the automotive industry and sees a huge upside for the way that industry could operate.

“With a shortage of vehicles in the market, high demand and a shift to electric drive trains, the demand on manufacturers and dealerships has never been higher. Yet the customer still wants a better experience. Ordering online is becoming the norm, with trusted vehicle endorsement from family and friends being the strongest consideration of brand,” he said.

“Imagine being able to sit inside a vehicle whilst in your lounge, looking at the interior and exterior design, changing colour and interacting with the technology, all the time having a friend or family member also able to join you.

“Ordering your car whilst in that experience with the design you customise. When delivered to your driveway, a similar experience could occur with a walkthrough of your new vehicle, but this time with AR, to create a digital meets physical interaction. Making the experience personalised, interactive and easy.”

Mantel Group plans on sharing their learnings with companies over the coming 12 months, ironically, in physical meet-ups at their hubs, at least until they have enough companies with headsets to start running them virtually as well.