Mizzou Tigers Week 6 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

Coming off of matchups with both Auburn and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers should have their hands full yet again in Week 6, when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp.

The Gators will be welcoming a new head coach in Billy Napier, who makes his way over from Louisiana Lafayette for his first Power 5 head coaching job.

Luckily for Napier, who is an offensive-minded head coach, he will have an elite quarterback talent at his disposal in Anthony Richardson, who despite not having a wealth of experience behind him, already holds a first-round talent projection.

Florida also welcomes back 14 total starters, including six on the offensive side of the ball. Four of those offensive starters will occupy the offensive line, giving Richardson consistency up front.

On defense, the Gators will return eight starters, including pass rusher Brenton Cox Jr., linebacker Ventrell Miller, and rising star defensive back, Jason Marshall Jr.

So will the Tigers have enough to upset the Gators in Week 6?

Stick with MizzouSportsTalk.com as we preview the matchup between Florida and Missouri throughout the week.

Florida

2021 Record: 6-7 overall, 2-6 in SEC

Head coach: Billy Napier

Billy Napier is entering his first season as the head coach at Florida

Offensive Set: Multiple

The Gators will shift in their offensive scheme this upcoming season, going from Dan Mullen’s offense to a more traditional style under Napier. The Gators have the talent, starting with Richardson, to put up a lot of points in both the run and the pass game.

Last season, the Gators ranked No. 49 in the nation in scoring, No. 23 in rushing, No. 46 in passing, and No. 15 in total offense.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Anthony Richardson

RB Nay’Quon Wright

WR Xzavier Henderson

WR Trent Whittemore

WR Justin Shorter

TE Keon Zipperer

LT Richard Gouraige

LG Ethan White

C Kingsley Eguakun

RG O’Cyrcus Torrence

RT Michael Tarquin

Defensive Set: Hybrid 4-2-5

The Gators are looking to improve in a major way on the defensive end in 2022, after finishing 73rd in the country in scoring defense, and 51st in the nation in total defense. The Gators were solid against the pass last season, ranking 25th in the country. However, they were dreadful against the run, ranking 81st in the country.

Defensive coordinators Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer will have their work cut out for them.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Princely Umanmielen

NT Jalen Lee

DT Gervon Dexter

JACK Brenton Cox Jr.

LB Ventrell Miller

LB Amari Burney

CB Avery Helm

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

STAR Tre’Vez Johnson

S Tre Dean III

S Rashad Torrence

