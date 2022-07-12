Categories
Mizzou Tigers Week 6 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators


Coming off of matchups with both Auburn and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers should have their hands full yet again in Week 6, when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp.

The Gators will be welcoming a new head coach in Billy Napier, who makes his way over from Louisiana Lafayette for his first Power 5 head coaching job. 

Luckily for Napier, who is an offensive-minded head coach, he will have an elite quarterback talent at his disposal in Anthony Richardson, who despite not having a wealth of experience behind him, already holds a first-round talent projection.





